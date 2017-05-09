Jeff Duncan embarks Tuesday on 5th Annual First Responders Tour

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan will make several stops across South Carolina on Tuesday to thank first responders during the congressman’s 5th Annual First Responders Tour.

Duncan’s first stop will be at 9 a.m. at the Newberry County Emergency Operations Center, located at 540 Wilson Rd. in Newberry.

Duncan will then head to Saluda, Edgefield and McCormick counties before ending the tour with one last stop in the Upstate.

The congressman will end the day by meeting with Greenwood County first responders at 3:30 p.m. at the Ninety Six Police Station, located at 100 North Church Street.

