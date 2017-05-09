No injuries when school bus catches fire in Spartanburg Co.

Firefighters responded to a school bus fire in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The bus reportedly caught fire on Main Street in Duncan near the Stribling Funeral Home.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported around 7:15 a.m.

Superintendent Scott Turner with Spartanburg County School District Five tweeted that no one was hurt. Turner said 56 students were on the bus when the fire broke out.

"Bus fire in Duncan. No injuries all safe. Grateful for our driver and fire fighters," Turner tweeted.

Bus fire in Duncan. No injuries all safe. Grateful for our driver and fire fighters pic.twitter.com/UJc26K0UOL — Scott Turner (@STSpart5) May 9, 2017

Turner said he was fearful of the worst when he arrived on scene and saw massive plumes of smoke coming from the bus.

""There was so much black smoke, when I saw it, my heart sank," Turner said.

PHOTOS: Viewer photos of school bus fire in Duncan

Melissa Robinette, a spokesperson for the school district, said the bus was carrying students to Duncan Elementary, Beech Springs Intermediate, and then eventually to Byrnes High School.

"From what we've been able to gather initially, two students seated at the rear of the bus noticed the smoke and notified their driver immediately," Robinette said. "She did exactly as trained, reacted quickly and got all kids off the bus safely. Luckily, no one was injured."

Superintendent Scott Turner said he was incredibly proud of the bus driver.

"She is our hero today," Turner said of the driver. He said the driver stayed calm, made student safety her first priority, and followed her training.

The students were loaded onto a replacement bus and taken to school.

Robinette said the school district is investigating the fire.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and is working to get additional details.

MORE NEWS:

Fire chief: Tire fire in southern Greenville Co. was intentionally set

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.