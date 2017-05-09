GATE program receives recognition on Teacher Appreciation Day

Students walk to class in an Upstate school. (File/FOX Carolina)

Greenville County schools plan to recognize the Greenville Alternative Teacher Education (GATE) program with a major funding commitment.

According to Greenville County schools website, the GATE program is an exciting, innovative, new pathway to a career in teaching. The first district-based, job embedding alternative certification program in South Carolina designed to increase the number of exceptional math and science teachers in Greenville County middle level and secondary schools.

Duke Energy's state president, Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe will present Greenville County school leaders with a check on Teacher Appreciation Day.

No word on the amount.

The event will take place Tuesday at Greer Middle School from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the GATE program, click here.

