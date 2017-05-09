Spartanburg woman after scratching off $250K lotto prize: 'I put the ticket in my bra and went in Walmart'

What does one do after winning a cool quarter million bucks on a lottery scratch off?

A Spartanburg woman won the Lottery on her way to Walmart and told officials with the SC Education Lottery, "I put the ticket in my bra and went in Walmart."

Lottery officials said the woman stopped at the One Stop Shop on Blackstock Road in Moore and bought a $10 lottery ticket on her way to shop at Walmart.

After scratching off the winning ticket worth $250,000, the woman told officials she stowed away the

$250,000 Stacks scratch-off in a safe place, then headed into Walmart where she grabbed a few items in the lawn and garden department.

Lottery officials said three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $250,000 Stacks game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.



