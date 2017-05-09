Publix recalls Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip, may contain glass

Publix Super Markets issued a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip on Monday.

The supermarket chain said there is a possibility that the dip may contain small glass fragments.

The 16 oz. artichoke and spinach dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina , Alabama and Tennessee with a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1. This information can be found on the lid of the container.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,”Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director, states in a news release. "We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”

Customers can also call the Publix Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227.



