Lawsuit filed against former special ed teacher in 2014 Greenville Co. abuse case

The families of a Greenville County elementary school student have filed a lawsuit after a 2014 incident involving a teacher.

The lawsuit was filed on May 2. It alleges Donna Morgan Hughes physically and emotionally abused a four-year-old kindergarten student in her class during the 2013-2014 school year. The lawsuit states Hughes was a special education teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Greer at the time.

Hughes and the Greenville County School district are listed as defendants. The lawsuit claims the school district “was aware of prior instances concerning improper punishment techniques and instructional practices” involving Hughes and that the victim was placed at “unreasonable risk of harm.”

The Greer Police Department launched an investigation into Hughes’ classroom discipline and management in March 2014.

The plaintiffs are listed in a report filed by Greer police on May 28. Per the report, the victim’s mother reported that Hughes had walked the victim to the car by holding him by the collar of his clothing and that the boy’s shoulders were “scrunched tightly.” When asked what happened, the mother said her child, who suffers from ADHD, replied only with “bad day.”

Greer police later charged Hughes with cruelty to children, unlawful neglect, and assault and battery third degree.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs accrued medical expenses due to the abuse and are seeking actual and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.



