Woman thanks Greenville police officer for assisting her when she ran out of gas

An Upstate woman is sharing her thank you to a Greenville police officer on social media.

Michelle Boykin posted on Facebook Tuesday that she ran out of gas while trying to get to the gas station. She called AAA and was waiting for roadside assistance when Officer J.E. Shelton with the Greenville Police Department arrived on the scene.

She said Shelton went to get her some fuel and helped her get back onto the road.

Below is Boykin’s full post.

“Only thing I have to say is thank you Lord!! rand out of gas trying to make it to Spinx called AAA they wait time 45 minutes but this guy here pull up went and got gas and gave me my money back all polices ain't bad we have some great 1's Greenville City / County but shout to this one right here J.E. Shelton with the Greenville City Police department.”

MORE NEWS: Superintendent: Bus driver evacuated 56 students in less than a minute during fire

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.