Daytime crime show to feature Deputy Dave Dempsey

Greenville County Deputy Dave Dempsey continues on the road to recovery after he nearly lost his life in the line of duty.

Dempsey was shot in the head in December 2015 while responding to a reported robbery. The sheriff said Dempsey's injury first appeared superficial, but after medical evaluation it was discovered a bullet pierced his skull.

Part of the deputy's skull had to be removed to accommodate swelling before he had to undergo a number of surgeries.

Despite suffering a life-threatening injury, Dempsey overcame the odds and was able to come home in 2016, where his family said he is continuing his recovery.

Now his wife Amy Dempsey said his story is being picked up by a daytime crime show.

Amy Dempsey posted on Facebook saying Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen contacted their family about covering Dempsey's story. On Tuesday she said, "We have Los Angeles, California in our living room."

