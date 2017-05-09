Asheville woman pleads guilty to killing mother's boyfriend

An Asheville woman was sentenced after pleading guilty on Monday to involvement in the death of her mother's boyfriend.

In 2014, investigators said 70-year-old Walter Stevenson Jr. was dating the mother of 59-year-old Sheryl Pagan Todd. Todd along with another family member reportedly confronted Stevenson about breaking off the relationship but the conversation escalated.

Todd struck the victim in the head with a racquetball racket and, when Stevenson reportedly pulled out a folding pocketknife from his bathrobe, Todd shot in with a .25 caliber pistol in her purse.

The coroner said Stevenson was killed by a single shot to the chest. He was survived by 12 children.

In a 911 call, Todd claimed the shooting was in self defense.

On Monday, Todd pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The District Attorney said she has no criminal record and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.

