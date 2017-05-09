Road blocked, Greenwood police called to investigate 'suspicious item'

The Greenwood Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious item at a home on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., officers said they had the 200 block of Manning Road blocked off due to the investigation, which was being conducted at a home. Police said a resident of the house was recently evicted and officials found a small cylinder wrapped in tape.

Officers said they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Greenwood Fire Department to make sure there is no danger to the public.

Just before 1 p.m., officers confirmed SLED's bomb unit was on scene.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more details.

