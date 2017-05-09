Court docs: Darknet drug suspect 'Peter the Great' fires public defender

Motions have been filed in the case against a Greenville man accused of trafficking drugs on the darknet.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed Homeland Security's investigative unit and the DEA conducted a raid on Apr. 26 at South Ridge Apartments on South Church Street. The raid ended in the arrests of 28-year-old Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod and 24-year-old Ana Milena Barrero.

Officials said the raid was conducted after 18-year-old Aisha Zughbieh-Collins was found dead in Portland, Oregon. According to Portland police, Zughbieh-Collins' body was found near synthetic opioid U-47700, also known as "Pink" which had been disguised in pregnancy test packaging and mailed to her.

Police said a joint investigation revealed the teen had purchased the drug through a darknet site supplying narcotics through the U.S. Postal Service. The darknet is hosted within an encrypted network on the internet and offers anonymity for illegal activity.

Multiple agencies involved in the investigation said Khleborod and Barrero were using the alias "Peter the Great" to sell illegal drugs on the darknet.

Portland police said drugs sold by "Peter the Great" have been linked to overdose deaths in multiple states.

According to court records, Khlehborod was appointed a public defender on Apr. 27 but on May 4 he fired the counsel and has hired a new lawyer.

Records indicate Greenville criminal defense attorney Richard Warder has been hired to defend Khleborod. On May 8, Warder filed multiple motions in the case including motions to disclose electronic surveillance, to disclose promises of immunity, disclosure of grand jury transcripts and to disclose the identity of any informants involved in gathering evidence against him.

Barrero's attorney, Joshua Snow Kendrick, previously issued the following statement on the case:

Right now, all we have heard are allegations against Ms. Barrero. Once her and I have had an opportunity to review any proof against her, we may have more to say. But there are always two sides to every story, so I look forward to seeing what exactly the Portland Police are referring to.

