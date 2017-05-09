Wednesday brings the heat

We may be using terms like hot and summer-like to describe the weather on Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to near 90, but showers and storms will help cool things down by late Friday.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows down to 60 for the Upstate and 55 in the mountains. Wednesday is looking sunny and hot, with highs well above normal for this time of year. Typically we range from 74-78, but we’re looking at 83-88 for Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer than normal temps will continue into Thursday with a slight chance for a pop-up storm, mainly in the mountains.

Friday will be partly cloudy to start, then clouds and showers will build in toward late day. A few t-storms are possible Friday evening, then rain should clear out toward Saturday morning. This will keep the rest of the week dry and pleasant! Highs will warm to near 80 in the Upstate by Sunday with lots of sunshine, while the mountains will remain in the 70s.

