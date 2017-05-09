Report: Man shot sister's boyfriend during fight in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg Police Department said an arrest has been made in a 2016 shooting case.

According to the police report, on June 9, 2016, police were called to a home on Watkins Court. Officers said a man and woman who had been dating for two years became involved in an argument about another female at Copper River restaurant in Boiling Springs.

Police said the fight became physical when the woman hit her boyfriend outside the restaurant. The fight reportedly continued when they drove home to Watkins Circle.

The woman told police, the next thing she knew her boyfriend was telling her to call 911 because he was shot. She reportedly told officers her brother, Barry Johnson, was visiting from out of town and she believes Johnson shot her boyfriend before fleeing on foot.

According to online jail records, Johnson was arrested on May 8 in connection with the case and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said he was located in Georgia where he was taken into custody before being transported back to Spartanburg County.

