Dispatch: Police called to disturbance with weapons in Spartanbu - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Police called to disturbance with weapons in Spartanburg

Posted: Updated:
Source: FOX Carolina Source: FOX Carolina
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to the scene of a disturbance on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the incident reportedly involved weapons near Folsom and Howard streets.

Witnesses said EMS was also on scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff warns of violence among youths after death of Byrnes High student

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.