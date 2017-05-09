ALDI remodeling 13 Upstate stores; Greenwood grand reopening Thursday

ALDI intends to remodel over a dozen Upstate stores by the end of 2017.

An announcement was made Monday that the discount supermarket chain plans to remodel 13 stores in the Upstate – a nearly $18 million investment.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Upstate for nearly 20 years, and we’re pleased to invest nearly $18 million in updating our stores in the area to better serve our existing and new customers,” said Thom Behtz, Jefferson division vice president for ALDI. “We know there’s only one way to attract and keep fans: continually providing the highest-quality products, while staying true to what our competitors can’t match – everyday low prices.”

One of the newly remodeled stores in Greenwood will reopen on Thursday. A grand celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 8:25 a.m. followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway and a “Produce for a Year” sweepstakes.

ALDI’s nationwide project includes a $1.6 billion store remodel plan which aims to not only remodel, but to expand more than 1,300 stores by 2020.

The look of the new ALDI store aims to deliver “on its customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections.”



