Lawmakers react after FBI director Comey fired

The White House announced on Tuesday Pres. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

According to a statement released by Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the president made the decision based on recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

READ MORE: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

Sen. Lindsey Graham issued the following statement on the decision:

I know this was a difficult decision for all concerned. I appreciate Director Comey’s service to our nation in a variety of roles. Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests.

Rep. Trey Gowdy released the following statement:

Director Comey had a very difficult job. I appreciate his service to our country as both a federal prosecutor and the head of the FBI. I had my differences with him on some matters but never lost sight of the fact that he had a very difficult job and undoubtedly had access to facts that perhaps the rest of us did not. I am thankful for his service to our country and am hopeful our President will select an independent minded person to serve as the head of our nation's premier law enforcement agency. Our justice system is the foundation of our republic. It must be both respected and fully worthy of our respect.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.