Firefighters work to put out car fire on I-85 N in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of car fire on I-85N. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of car fire on I-85N. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of car fire on I-85N. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of car fire on I-85N. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of car fire on I-85N. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)

Firefighters, EMS and troopers responded to a car fire on I-85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene witnessed as firefighters worked to douse the flames as billows of smoke filled the air.

The incident occurred on I-85 at exit 70 north bound, per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information. It was first reported at 8:19 p.m.

The roadway is currently blocked in the area.

At this time, there are no other details on the incident.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.