Firefighters work to put out car fire on I-85 N in Spartanburg Co.

Firefighters work to put out car fire on I-85 N in Spartanburg C - FOX Carolina 21

Scene of car fire on I-85N. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of car fire on I-85N. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters, EMS and troopers responded to a car fire on I-85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene witnessed as firefighters worked to douse the flames as billows of smoke filled the air.

The incident occurred on I-85 at exit 70 north bound, per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information. It was first reported at 8:19 p.m.

The roadway is currently blocked in the area.

At this time, there are no other details on the incident.

