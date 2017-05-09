Police: K9 unit searching for suspect involved in shooting at Spartanburg Co. gas station

A K9 team is hunting for a suspect involved in a shooting outside a Breakers gas station in Spartanburg, police say.

Police say two suspects were outside the gas station firing several rounds toward a bottle. Per police, no one was shot, but glass did fly onto a a person's face from a car window.

The shooter involved is in custody, however the suspect with the bottle fled the scene.

A K9 unit was dispatched to search for the suspect and several witnesses are headed to City Hall to be interviewed.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

More news: Superintendent: Bus driver evacuated 56 students in less than a minute during fire

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.