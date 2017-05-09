Chief: Suspected gunman surrounded after shooting in Anderson

Scene of shooting off Whitehall Road. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)

Anderson police responded to a call of shots fired in Anderson Tuesday night, the chief confirms.

The shooting occurred off Whitehall Road at Pope Drive.

A SWAT team is on scene. The chief said he believes they have the suspect surrounded off Whitehall Road.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.