Chief: Suspected gunman surrounded after shooting in Anderson

Scene of shooting off Whitehall Road. (5/9/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC

Anderson police responded to a call of shots fired in Anderson Tuesday night, the chief confirms.

The shooting occurred off Whitehall Road at Pope Drive.

A SWAT team is on scene. The chief said he believes they have the suspect surrounded off Whitehall Road.

