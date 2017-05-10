Anderson Mall reserving spots for veterans, wounded warriors

The Anderson Mall is paying tribute to veterans and wounded warriors by reserving parking spots at each entrance to the mall.

The purple and gold spaces are being designated for veterans and wounded warriors only. There will be two spots each at each entrance to the mall.

Samuel Wigley with Upstate Warrior Solutions said he’s happy to see the mall step up and honor veterans.

"It's really good to see a place like Anderson Mall step up and say they want to take care of veterans and provide them an extra service,” Wigley said. “Something extra that they can offer their veterans."

Wigley interacts with a lot of veterans and wounded warriors in the Upstate and he says the gesture made by the mall manager will be appreciated.

"[It’s a] much appreciated benefit for those veterans. There might be some of the older veterans who aren't a full-blown amputee. They may not have a handicap Tag or disabled veteran tag but they still got a bad back or bad knees. "

The spaces are not only painted purple and gold, they are marked clearly with signs – one for veterans and one for wounded warriors.

Christie Eller, the Anderson Mall marketing director says it’s a plan that’s been in the works for some time.

"We have thousands of veterans, wounded warriors and active military in this area and we just wanted to have a small token of our appreciation for them,” Eller said. "I really hope that everyone will respect that. These people have served and done so much for our country."

Wigley says he’s seen similar gestures but not on this scale in the Upstate. He hopes other businesses will follow suit and find ways to continue to pay tribute to those serving and who have served in the military.

"Seen people do it for Veterans Day or individual events that are going on but to have it as an established regular thing is something I have not seen."

