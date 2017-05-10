90-year-old Asheville man to compete in National Senior Games

One Asheville resident is proving there's no such thing as too old. At the age of 90, Cory Hartbarger is getting ready to compete in the 2017 National Senior Games.

Cory Hartbarger has an impressive resume in athletics - after serving in the Navy during WWII he competed in track and field in college and even spent a few years playing professional baseball. But his days as an athlete didn’t end there. Now at 90 years old he's still racking up the accolades.

Hartbarger was just named a Humana Game Changer. It’s an award given to an athlete who provides motivation and encouragement for all seniors.

“I don’t know that I’m fit,” Hartbarger said. “I guess I am. I get up every morning and thank the good lord for another day.”

Hartbarger redefines the concept of a senior moment. For the 90-year-old track and field athlete its throwing a shot put and discus at national competitions – and winning. But for the Asheville resident it’s not all about the dozens of medals he's collected.

"You know you always want to do well. That’s all I can do is my best that’s it its collegial. It’s not competition, really the only competition is with yourself.”

In a few weeks, along with more than 10,000 adults over the age of 50, Hartbarger will compete in the 2017 Senior Games in Birmingham, AL.

And despite several health issues he's not slowing down.

“I’ve had cancer surgeries, back surgery, heart surgery, bladder surgery, hernia surgery - you name it, I’ve had it. But I’m still out going. If I just said ‘awe I’m done’ then I’m done if I say that, but I refuse to do it.”

And for him- the road doesn't end in Birmingham. His next goal is to try to go to Albuquerque in 2019, throwing shot put at 92-years-old.

