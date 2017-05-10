Clemson University's Army and Air Force ROTC to hold joint ceremony

A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
Anderson police and SWAT team responded to a call of shots fired in Anderson Tuesday night, the police captain confirms.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >
What does one do after winning a cool quarter million bucks on a lottery scratch off?More >
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
A new survey by personal finance web site Wallethub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.More >
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >
Sheriff Steve Mueller said 27 suspects were charged in Operation Spring Cleaning throughout Cherokee County.More >
