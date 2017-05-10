Clemson University's Army and Air Force ROTC to hold joint ceremony

Clemson University's Army and Air Force ROTC will hold a ceremony on Wednesday to commission 26 second lieutenants.

According to the university's website, 15 students will receive commissions into the U.S. Army and 11 students will receive commissions into the U.S. Air Force.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker Maj. General James B. Linder, commander of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

It will take place in the Tillman Hall auditorium at 2p.m.

New lieutenants will then participate in a Silver Dollar Salute ceremony at Military Heritage Plaza.

Clemson University's website states, "The ceremony marks the first salute received by the officer from an enlisted member, . As a sign of mutual respect, the officer presents the enlisted member with a silver dollar."

