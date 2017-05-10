Dispatch: At least 1 injured in Gaffney shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: At least 1 injured in Gaffney shooting

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Gaffney police dispatchers confirmed at least one person suffered injuries in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Kraft Street.

FOX Carolina is told a victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

No word on their condition.

Dispatchers did not have details on a suspect. Police are investigating.

