Cell tower construction at Greenville dog park to go before Board of Zoning Appeals

Cell tower construction at a dog park off Old Spartanburg Road in Taylors is expected to go before the county's Board of Appeals Wednesday.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in Conference Room D in County Square.

Milestone Communications won the bid to construct the 120-foot cell tower after the county issued a request for proposals for infrastructure on its properties. The tower would be installed by Milestone for Verizon and other companies.

County spokesman Bob Mihalic said, although the lease has been approved, it is contingent upon approval of permitting and zoning.

According to Mihalic, the lease would generate between $12,000 and $40,000 for the county annually. He said the lease would also provide communication that addresses current and future capacity issues.

If built, the cell tower would be located in the small-dog portion of the park at the county recreation department's administrative offices near the Pavilion Recreation Complex at 4806 Old Spartanburg Road.

Outspoken critic, Mark Livernois raised health and property value concerns over the tower, but officials have stated the cell tower is more of a public safety issue because its absence could affect the ability to communicate.

Some dog park goers have even shared concerns that the tower could link to cancer risks. Milestone Communication said there is no credible link between cell phone towers and harmful health effects.

According to Mihalic, the dog park will remain even if the cell tower is built.

FOX Carolina will continue following this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Historic trolley lines discovered during Spartanburg construction

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.