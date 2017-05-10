New 'Buddy Bench' to help students make new friends at recess

One Greenville County school has new bench designed to foster friendships during recess.

School district officials said the “Buddy Bench” was installed on Bell’s Crossing Elementary School’s playground.

Students who have no one to play with can sit on the bench and make new friends with the other kids who sit down.

Officials said students have been heavily involved in the creation the Buddy Bench, and have assisted in picking out the color, the design, and determining where to place the bench out at recess.

