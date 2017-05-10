Police: 2 hospitalized after bizarre burglary involving woman with pitchfork, stabbing

Spartanburg police are investigating a bizarre burglary involving a woman with a pitchfork late Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to an address on Center Street in reference to a burglary in progress around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they were approached by a woman who said she had been stabbed.

While officers were talking to the woman, a male then approached officers and told them the woman broke into his house.

Another woman, the sister of the male, then came out and reportedly told officers that she had called 911 when she heard someone trying to break in.

According to incident reports, the woman kicked in the front door and entered with a pitchfork in her hand that she picked up from a neighbor’s yard.

The male told police he grabbed a kitchen knife to defend himself against the intruder.

Incident reports state the male suffered a puncture wound to his hand and the woman sustained multiple stab wounds.

The woman accused of breaking in reportedly told officers that she heard what sounded like a sexual assault taking place inside and she broke in to stop it.

Neither the victims who were at the home at the time nor the homeowner knew the woman.

Both the male victim and the female suspect were taken to the hospital, dispatchers said.

Police have not said if charges will be filed.

