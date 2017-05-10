Military Team Bass Tournament brings service members from across US to Lake Hartwell

The 2017 Military Team Bass Tournament got underway Tuesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson.

American Bass Anglers said service members from across the US are visiting Anderson to compete in the fishing tournament, which takes place through May 12 at the Green Pond Landing and Event Center on Lake Hartwell.

Organizers said any active duty Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard, Reserve or Coast Guard member may fish in this event with a military ID card.

The Military Team Bass Fishing Tournament began in 1991 as a way to promote fishing and camaraderie among all branches of the military, according to a news release.

