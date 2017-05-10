Deputies ask for help identifying package theft suspect - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for help identifying package theft suspect

Surveillance photo of the suspect (Courtesy: SCSO) Surveillance photo of the suspect (Courtesy: SCSO)
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing a package from a doorstep in Greer.

Deputies said the suspect stole a package that was on the front porch of a home on Palmetto Drive.

The suspect was caught on home surveillance footage.

Jessie Goecker Spencer posted the surveillance footage on Facebook, stating that the theft happened on April 29 in the Country Club Estates community.

Anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect is asked to call Investigator T. Barnett at 864-503-4601 or e-mail rtbarnett@spartanburgcounty.org.

