Greenville PD: Woman tried to steal dog from PetSmart, tried to bite officers

Greenville police said a woman was arrested after trying to steal a dog from the PetSmart on Woodruff Road store on Tuesday.

According to incident reports, officers arrived at the PetSmart adoption center and found the victim pinning the suspect, Rebecca Mandap, on the ground. When the victim moved off the woman, police said Mandap began to kick, flail her arms, and try to bite officers. Mandap was also cursing at officers and PetSmart employees, the report states.

The victim told officers he saw Mandap holding the dog by one hand and seemingly hurting the animal. When he approached her, the victim said Mandap began cursing and threw the dog to the ground.

The victim and other witnesses held Mandap until police arrived, reports state.

Police said Mandap was arrested and charged with larceny of dog, assault and battery third degree, and mistreatment towards animal.

