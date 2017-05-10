Upstate woman's needle phobia becomes topic of discussion on syndicated TV show

We're all afraid of something, but one Upstate woman's fear became the topic of discussion on The Doctors tv show.

Doctors identified her as Amy. She has an extreme needle phobia.

Greenville woman who says she'd rather die than be stuck by a needle confronts her extreme phobia. https://t.co/OlpoUB8dio @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/3wYiXfKF3O — The Doctors (@TheDoctors) May 10, 2017

"Everyone has their phobias. Some are spiders, some are plane rides, some are cars," said Amy. "I have a fear that totally controls my life. I have a phobia of needles."

The Doctors said Amy can't handle seeing blood being drawn or any other procedures involving needles. The phobia is so severe, Amy says she can't even watch needles on TV.

Amy was hospitalized at 11-years-old and says she believes that visit is the root of her trauma.

"I was strapped to the bed - feet, arms, legs - and I would have about three nurses over my body holding me down. They would get vials and vials and vials of blood," said Amy.

At age 19 she had her wisdom teeth removed. A procedure she said took 10 medical staff members to hold her down. Not only was that encounter a struggle, Amy says pregnancy was also terrifying. She claimed she refused all prenatal care.

According to Amy, last year a doctor refused to treat her for a kidney stone due to her fear of needles and not wanting IV to be placed or blood to be drawn.

Although Amy's phobia controls majority of her life, one psychotherapist decided to step in to help. Dr. Mike Dow keeps an EMT on standby for Amy since she has a history of fainting under the stress of her phobic reaction. He explains Amy can use the applied tension technique to combat the reaction by alternating tensing and releasing all muscles as she looks at photos and videos of injections. He says the technique would help Amy keep her sympathetic nervous system active and heart rate up to avoid black outs.

"This technique only works for this specific phobia," says Dr. Dow.

Doctors are offering Amy up to 10 free therapy sessions to help her overcome her fear.

