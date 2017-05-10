Man convicted of sex offense in SC hired for day at high school - FOX Carolina 21

Man convicted of sex offense in SC hired for day at high school

Posted: Updated:
Students walk to class in an Upstate school. (File/FOX Carolina) Students walk to class in an Upstate school. (File/FOX Carolina)
CHESTER, PA (AP) -

A man with a criminal record for exposing himself to women in South Carolina was briefly hired as a vice principal at a Pennsylvania high school.

Chester School District tells WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2qSB6bf ) that Freddie Dean Smith was hired by Chester High School for one day -- May 2 -- before district officials learned of his criminal history.

The district issued a statement saying Smith "was only with the school district for one day as per diem assistant principal. He took part in training sessions, during which he had no unsupervised contact with students."

Smith was hired on an emergency basis after the principal left and its vice principal was promoted.

Smith couldn't be located for comment.

His South Carolina convictions were in 2003.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

