Deputies: Subject surrenders peacefully after SWAT called to Greenville Co. hotel

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said their SWAT team was called to a hotel on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said a subject inside the Country Hearth Inn and Suites on Bruce Road was threatening to harm himself. No one else was inside with the individual and deputies said no one was injured.

SWAT was called in to negotiate with the subject.

Witnesses reported a heavy law enforcement presence and helicopters in the area.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies said the subject had surrendered without incident.

