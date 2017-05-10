Deputies: Subject surrenders peacefully after SWAT called to Gre - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Subject surrenders peacefully after SWAT called to Greenville Co. hotel

Posted: Updated:
Country Hearth Inn and Suites (May 10, 2017/FOX Carolina) Country Hearth Inn and Suites (May 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said their SWAT team was called to a hotel on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said a subject inside the Country Hearth Inn and Suites on Bruce Road was threatening to harm himself. No one else was inside with the individual and deputies said no one was injured.

SWAT was called in to negotiate with the subject.

Witnesses reported a heavy law enforcement presence and helicopters in the area.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies said the subject had surrendered without incident.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder after 10-year-old hit by shotgun blast

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.