Coroner: SLED investigating Abbeville Co. inmate's death

The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said an inmate was found dead in his cell on Wednesday morning.

The coroner identified the inmate as 37-year-old Jarbis Moss, who was found deceased at the Abbeville County Law Enforcement Center. No foul play is suspected in Moss' death, according to the coroner.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, as is standard protocol.

An autopsy for Moss will be conducted on Wednesday at the Anderson Area Medical Center.

