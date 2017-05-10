Deputies: Man used US Postal Service to send drugs in Jackson Co.

Deputies in Jackson County said a man was arrested Monday after investigators discovered he was using the US Postal Service to transport drugs into Jackson County.

Deputies said Brenton Hooper Wiseman was arrested after a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Postal Service.

Wiseman was charged with felony possession of schedule four controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brenton is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

