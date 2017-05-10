Deputies: Drug trafficking suspect arrested in 'Operation Infinity' roundup

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing a charge connected to drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, May 9, agents from the Narcotics Division of the Sheriff's Office worked with Walhalla and Salem police departments to execute a drug search warrant at 111 Stamp Creek Road in Salem. The search warrant was coordinated in conjunction with the Operation Mayday drug sweep.

When law enforcement entered the residence during the search, they discovered 29-year-old Latacha Leeann Cosentino inside. She had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Walhalla Police Department and an outstanding arrest warrant from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office on charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement also located a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Deputies said Cosentino was arrested on her outstanding warrants and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:53 a.m. Following the search warrant, deputies also obtained an arrest warrant for Cosentino on the charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

As of noon Wednesday, Cosentino remained in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $100,000 surety bond. Deputies said she is the eighteenth person arrested who was wanted in the latest Operation Infinity drug sweep.

