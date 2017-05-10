Realtor: SC house pulled from market after creepy listing goes viral

For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.

The four-bedroom property on Michaelmas Avenue was listed for sale on Zillow for $155,672 - with one weird catch. Don't bother asking about the occupant upstairs.

According to multiple media outlets, the original posting for the home contained the following message:

Property is being sold "as-is" with no repairs, no clean-up, and no warranties expressed or implied. Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)

One Twitter user described the property as a "nightmare house."

Hey @zillow!!!! I HAVE SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NIGHTMARE HOUSE. Read the description. https://t.co/ZrKg58Pi50 — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) May 8, 2017

On Wednesday, the unusual wording had already been removed from the listing.

Randal Longo, a listing agent with iSaveRealty, was the property was withdrawn after the story of its mystery occupant went viral. The home is no longer for sale on the market, according to Longo.

He said the listing was removed after the owner received hundreds of inquiries and they are "regrouping" to discuss how the listing will be rewritten if it is posted again.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Zillow for comment but hasn't received a response.

