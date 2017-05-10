Man walking from Greenville to Charleston for the fallen

Smith sets out on the walk to Charleston (May 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)

John Derick Smith set out Wednesday on a long journey.

Smith is walking from Greenville to Charleston to honor fallen troopers, officers and first responders. He said the walk from the Upstate to the coast will be his seventh journey. He has done previous walks through six other states.

He said along his trip, he will be raising money for families of the fallen and is designing bumper stickers to sell. According to Smith, walking is what he is called to do to make the world a better place.

He uses the hashtag #walkforGodworld on social media to share his journey and connect with others along the way.

Smith expects the walk to Charleston will take nearly a month.

