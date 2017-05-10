Clemson Tigers plan to meet Pres. Trump in June

Clemson's Ben Boulware (10) celebrates during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The National Champions will be taking a trip to Washington to meet the president.

Clemson University Athletics said Wednesday they are still waiting on official announcement from the White House, but are tentatively scheduled to go on June 12.

For head coach Dabo Swinney, this won't be his first trip to the White House. As a player for Alabama he met Bill Clinton in 1992 when they won a national championship.

