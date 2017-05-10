Warm weather sticks around!

The weather stays warm with some rain or storms late Friday, but Mother’s Day is looking fantastic.

A warm evening is on tap, but overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to middle 60s with no rain expected.

Thursday promises to be just as warm as Wednesday – expect highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. A stray shower is possible in the mountains, but widespread rain is unlikely.

Friday starts dry, but the air gets juiced up enough by afternoon and evening to allow for scattered showers and storms to develop. Some showers will likely linger into Saturday morning.

The weather improves Saturday afternoon with sunshine returning, and expect a cool start for Sunday morning!

If you’re celebrating with mom outdoors, the weather could not be better. Expect full sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We see the warmer air return through Wednesday of next week where mid 80s are likely.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.