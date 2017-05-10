Dispatch: Reports of car crashed into building in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to the scene of a collision into a building on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the crash was reported on South Pine Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash with one victim being transported by EMS for treatment.

Dispatchers said by 2 p.m., officers had cleared the scene.

