Dispatch: Reports of car crashed into building in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to the scene of a collision into a building on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the crash was reported on South Pine Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash with one victim being transported by EMS for treatment.

Dispatchers said by 2 p.m., officers had cleared the scene.

