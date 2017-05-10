Transportation leaders react to passage of roads bill

Transportation officials are sounding off after news of the passage of H. 3516, also known as the South Carolina "Roads Bill."

The bill, which raises the gas tax to cover infrastructure repairs, was vetoed by Governor Henry McMaster but later passed with a Senate override.

South Carolina Department of Transportation's Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall released the following statement:

We applaud the General Assembly for their leadership and dedication to addressing the infrastructure crisis in South Carolina. SCDOT is committed to putting these tax dollars to work. Combining last year’s Act 275 funding with these additional funds provides sustainable resources allowing the agency to immediately begin a Rural Road Safety Program, target interstate widening projects to replace our structurally deficient bridges and start the long process of rebuilding our existing road system. The agency and its Commission are dedicated to our mission of providing an adequate, safe and efficient road network in South Carolina.

Bill Ross, CEO of South Carolina Alliance to Fix Our Roads, issued the following comments:

Finally. South Carolina lawmakers have listened to their constituents, and they have acted to provide for the current and future needs of South Carolina roads. We knew that 2017 was the year to take action and find a compromise solution. We commend the legislature for acting in the best interest of our state and providing for our infrastructure future. After 30 years of inaction, we now have a plan to fix our roads. Representative Gary Simrill and Speaker Jay Lucas really deserve a great deal of credit for their dedicated leadership and for guiding the bill through the House. Senators Paul Campbell, Vincent Sheheen and Ross Turner worked tirelessly to ensure that the Senate reached consensus.

