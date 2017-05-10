Police: Death investigation underway in Liberty, 1 in custody - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Death investigation underway in Liberty, 1 in custody

LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Liberty Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious death on Wednesday.

Officers said they are investigating the death on Golden Springs Drive.

According to police, one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more details.

