Dispatch: Search underway for person who fled traffic stop in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said a perimeter was set up around the 500 block of Queen Street.

A driver was reportedly stopped on a traffic violation before fleeing on foot.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing situation.

MORE NEWS: Realtor: SC house pulled from market after creepy listing goes viral

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.