Bell's Crossing Elementary welcomes new Buddy Bench

Students at Bell's Crossing Elementary School in Simpsonville are learning about good and bad behavior. Teachers say sometimes those lessons from the classroom to the playground can be a balancing act.

"I like to play basketball, play tag," 9-year-old Alexa Morgan said. She and her classmates are third graders at the school.

Humberto Rodrigueuz is 9 years old too and said, "I want to be a nice friend."

And now there's a new buddy on the playground.

"There's a Buddy Bench - I didn't know," Sophia Moon said. She's also a student and first heard about the Buddy Bench when the school's guidance counselor, Joy Hawkins told students about it.

"We wanted to make sure this was an environment of kindness and compassion and everybody was having a great time," Hawkins said."It's a little more challenging for some students these days."

Here's how the Buddy Bench works. If someone doesn't have anyone to play with, or that student would like to make a new friend, they sit on the bench.

"Students have been trained and they use the Buddy Bench for those reasons only," Hawkins said.

The playground has designated buddy watchers who tell us they like the idea of the bench.

"It's a little emotional for you. It makes you happy to see someone on the playground," Humberto said.

One student, Jillian Rogers, used the bench after she hurt her elbow.

"She came and just got me," she said as she pointed to Sophia. And now the two girls are closer friends.

"I saw her on the bench," Sophia said.

Jillian said it made it her happy: "Because she changed her mind and came and played with me."

Students voted on the color and the placement of the bench.

"Why I like it is, it's a tool to help people who don't have a friend," Alexa said. Alexa says the bench isn't just sitting.

"That's a good thing that means that they're using it," she said with a smile.

And just administrators say just to watch those students get the swing of how it all works makes them proud.

"It warms my heart," Hawkins said.

