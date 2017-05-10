For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Toby! He is a 10 year old golden/collie mix with Critter Connection. I chose him because his owner passed away and he needs second chance at a loving home.

He is in great shape for being 10! He is friendly with other dogs, loves to play with a ball or a stuffed toy, and is great with kids. He is housetrained and would make a great watch dog. He's in up to date on all his vaccines, neutered and microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Toby, just contact Critter Connection by heading to their website: CRITTER CONNECTION WEBSITE