Full Flower Moon Tonight

The full moon will rise just after 8PM tonight! It should be a beautiful sight as we have mostly clear skies on the way. The moon will appear biggest as it is rising above the horizon, then appear smaller higher in the sky late night.

May's full moon is called the "Flower Moon". Long ago Native Americans gave names to the full moons of each month, and May's moon is named for the flowering blooms and end to winter's frost.

Skies will remain clear most of the night but we could see a few clouds from time to time. Thursday is looking partly cloudy and HOT with highs in the upper 80s.

By Friday rain is back in the forecast, then we'll clear out in time for Saturday afternoon into Mother's Day.