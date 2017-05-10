Large law enforcement presence at Greenville Co. apartments - FOX Carolina 21

Large law enforcement presence at Greenville Co. apartments

Deputies outside Fleetwood Manor (May 10, 2017/FOX Carolina) Deputies outside Fleetwood Manor (May 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene of an apartment complex serving warrants on Wednesday.

A large law enforcement presence was visible outside Fleetwood Manor on Fleetwood Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

A search warrant was being executed at one of the units, according to deputies, who said there might be narcotics inside. A large crowd reportedly gathered so deputies requested backup for their own safety.

