Large law enforcement presence at Greenville Co. apartments

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene of an apartment complex serving warrants on Wednesday.

A large law enforcement presence was visible outside Fleetwood Manor on Fleetwood Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

A search warrant was being executed at one of the units, according to deputies, who said there might be narcotics inside. A large crowd reportedly gathered so deputies requested backup for their own safety.

MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect in custody amid Liberty homicide investigation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?