Gaffney 'Peachoid' to get a facelift

A prominent feature unique to one Upstate town is getting an updated look.

The city of Gaffney's big peach statue will soon get a new paint job. The news comes straight from Kim Fortner of Gaffney's Board of Public Works, which owns the giant fruit, also known as the "Peachoid."

Fortner said the peach, which also serves as a water tower, will be repainted to look more like an actual peach. She said the peach was repainted in 2016, but some spots remained that required retouching to make it look how it did, originally.

Fortner said the repainting was purely for aesthetics, however, and that nothing was wrong with the prior paint job.

"We are finalizing the coat to make it look like a peach," said Fortner. "We want to make it look its best."

The paint job will be completed in roughly a month, weather permitting, and will be done under the supervision of the original artist, Peter Freudenberg.

Fortner said Freudenberg, who resides in Florida and North Carolina, will be in Gaffney during parts of the repainting.

