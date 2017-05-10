Grant money to expand program for youth offenders

There are more than 800 youth that go through Greenville's Juvenile Detention Facility each year.

That's where Urban League of the Upstate's “Right Steps Juvenile Diversion” program comes into play. Jill Littlejohn is the group’s president and CEO.

"What the program does is give those individuals a second chance,” explained Littlejohn.

The program lasts for about 90 days, connecting minors with local resources.

"A neighborhood accountability board that includes police officers, lawyers, stay at home moms, retirees you name it,” described Littlejohn. “They hear what happens to the young person and also talk to the parent and decide on a plan of action."

If participants complete the program and stay out of trouble for a year, their entire records are erased. They get a fresh start.

"Seventy-five percent of youth offenders become adult offenders,” explained Littlejohn. “With our program, we have a 98% success rate."

With the $70,000 grant from Greenville Women Giving, the group will hire a new employee and be able to double their program outreach. Currently they help between 70 and 100 minors a year.

Ruby Dawkins handles many of the minors that come through the Urban League. She says the program offers something many can’t find in the communities they live in.

"It's the fact they finally connect with someone who cares,” said Dawkins.

The program will also be able to add preventative services with the grant.

"For those kids that are right on the edge,” said Littlejohn, “But haven't really officially gotten in trouble, see if there's a way to help them as well."

They helped 109 minors in 2016.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder after 10-year-old hit by shotgun blast

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.