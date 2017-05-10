Grant money to expand program for youth offenders

There are more than 800 youth that go through Greenville's Juvenile Detention Facility each year.
That's where Urban League of the Upstate's “Right Steps Juvenile Diversion” program comes into play. Jill Littlejohn is the group’s president and CEO.
"What the program does is give those individuals a second chance,” explained Littlejohn.
The program lasts for about 90 days, connecting minors with local resources.
"A neighborhood accountability board that includes police officers, lawyers, stay at home moms, retirees you name it,” described Littlejohn. “They hear what happens to the young person and also talk to the parent and decide on a plan of action."
If participants complete the program and stay out of trouble for a year, their entire records are erased. They get a fresh start.
"Seventy-five percent of youth offenders become adult offenders,” explained Littlejohn. “With our program, we have a 98% success rate."
With the $70,000 grant from Greenville Women Giving, the group will hire a new employee and be able to double their program outreach. Currently they help between 70 and 100 minors a year.
Ruby Dawkins handles many of the minors that come through the Urban League. She says the program offers something many can’t find in the communities they live in.
"It's the fact they finally connect with someone who cares,” said Dawkins.
The program will also be able to add preventative services with the grant.
"For those kids that are right on the edge,” said Littlejohn, “But haven't really officially gotten in trouble, see if there's a way to help them as well."
They helped 109 minors in 2016.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder after 10-year-old hit by shotgun blast
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
The Liberty Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious death on Wednesday.More >
The Liberty Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious death on Wednesday.More >
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
Greenville police said a woman was arrested after trying to steal a dog from the PetSmart on Woodruff Road store on Tuesday.More >
Greenville police said a woman was arrested after trying to steal a dog from the PetSmart on Woodruff Road store on Tuesday.More >
Anderson police and SWAT team responded to a call of shots fired in Anderson Tuesday night, the police captain confirms.More >
Anderson police and SWAT team responded to a call of shots fired in Anderson Tuesday night, the police captain confirms.More >
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon.More >
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon.More >
Sheriff Steve Mueller said a 10-year-old child was shot while riding in the bed of a pickup truck in Cherokee County Tuesday nightMore >
Sheriff Steve Mueller said a 10-year-old child was shot while riding in the bed of a pickup truck in Cherokee County Tuesday nightMore >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
The Institute for Special Economic Analysis released findings on the metropolitan areas most like to be impacted by job automation.More >
The Institute for Special Economic Analysis released findings on the metropolitan areas most like to be impacted by job automation.More >
A recent study by SmartAsset revealed the top 10 areas in South Carolina for retiring on Social Security income.More >
A recent study by SmartAsset revealed the top 10 areas in South Carolina for retiring on Social Security income.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >