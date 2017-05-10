Kabob's Acquisition, Inc. recalls nearly 6,000 pounds of meat and poultry products

For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
The Liberty Police Department was called to investigate a suspicious death on Wednesday.More >
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.More >
Greenville police said a woman was arrested after trying to steal a dog from the PetSmart on Woodruff Road store on Tuesday.More >
Anderson police and SWAT team responded to a call of shots fired in Anderson Tuesday night, the police captain confirms.More >
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon.More >
Sheriff Steve Mueller said a 10-year-old child was shot while riding in the bed of a pickup truck in Cherokee County Tuesday nightMore >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
The Institute for Special Economic Analysis released findings on the metropolitan areas most like to be impacted by job automation.More >
A recent study by SmartAsset revealed the top 10 areas in South Carolina for retiring on Social Security income.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >
