Kabob's Acquisition, Inc. recalls nearly 6,000 pounds of meat and poultry products

Kabob's Acquisition, Inc. is recalling approximately 5,946 pounds of turkey and ham sandwich products that contained a non-meat ingredient recalled due to Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Lake City, GA company said the Monte Cristo sandwiches, comprised of turkey, ham and cheese on French toast, were produced from May 1, 2014 through February 1, 2017. The recall affects the following products:

13.25-lb. bulk cases containing 200 “Kabobs MONTE CRISTO TURKEY BREAST, HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH” in shrink wrapped plastic trays and bearing case codes: PM14E27, PM14H14, PM14J10, PM14E01, PM14E12, PM14E13, PM15C26, PM15E06, PM15G23, PM14L18, PM15A08, PM15C26, PM15K20, PM16B08, PM16B09, PM16F22, PM16F24, and PM17B01.

The company said the products under recall bear the establishment number “P-6640” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to locations in Georgia and South Carolina.

Company officials said the problem came to their attention when Kabob's Acquisition, Inc. was notified by their French toast ingredient supplier that the French toast used in the sandwich products was recalled due to being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, however.

Kabob's Acquisition, Inc.released the following information, detailing the possible risks associated with the consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes:

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

MORE NEWS: Warrants: Liberty teen arrested in mother's homicide

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.